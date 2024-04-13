Center for Financial Planning Inc. Sells 248 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344,416 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,980,634 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,496,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,080 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,233,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,793,000 after acquiring an additional 267,300 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,184 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.07. 4,057,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,122,268. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.85. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

