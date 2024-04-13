Center for Financial Planning Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,909 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,067,000 after buying an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,595,000 after buying an additional 723,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $352,014 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ES

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ES traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $58.79. 2,204,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,872. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.79. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $79.93. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -226.98%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.