C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Short Interest Down 45.7% in March

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the March 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

C&F Financial Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of CFFI traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.05. 17,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. C&F Financial has a 1 year low of $39.82 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.04.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $31.75 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFFI. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 24.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 13.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

