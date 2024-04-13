Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR) Short Interest Update

Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the March 15th total of 14,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Cheer Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CHR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,188. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Cheer has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

Cheer Company Profile

Cheer Holding, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

