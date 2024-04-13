Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR) Short Interest Update

Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the March 15th total of 14,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Cheer Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of CHR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,188. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Cheer has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $12.50.
Cheer Company Profile
