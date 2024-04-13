China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Down 23.9% in March

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 172,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

China Construction Bank Stock Down 2.5 %

CICHY traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.11. 53,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76. China Construction Bank has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $14.29.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

