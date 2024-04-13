China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Down 23.9% in March

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 172,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
China Construction Bank Stock Down 2.5 %
CICHY traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.11. 53,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76. China Construction Bank has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $14.29.
China Construction Bank Company Profile
