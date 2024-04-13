China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Short Interest Up 69.9% in March

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a growth of 69.9% from the March 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

China Longyuan Power Group Trading Down 2.4 %

CLPXY traded down C$0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting C$7.26. 14,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,909. China Longyuan Power Group has a 12-month low of C$5.62 and a 12-month high of C$11.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.30.

China Longyuan Power Group Company Profile

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited generates and sells wind and coal power in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wind Power and Coal Power. The company designs, develops, constructs, manages, and operates wind and coal power plants. It also operates other power projects, such as photovoltaic, tidal, biomass, and geothermal.

