China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Short Interest Up 69.9% in March

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a growth of 69.9% from the March 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
China Longyuan Power Group Trading Down 2.4 %
CLPXY traded down C$0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting C$7.26. 14,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,909. China Longyuan Power Group has a 12-month low of C$5.62 and a 12-month high of C$11.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.30.
China Longyuan Power Group Company Profile
