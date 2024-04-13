CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the March 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHSCO traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,101. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45. CHS has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $27.51.

CHS Announces Dividend

About CHS

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%.

(Get Free Report)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.