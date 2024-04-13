CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the March 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.
CHS Stock Performance
NASDAQ CHSCO traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,101. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45. CHS has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $27.51.
CHS Announces Dividend
About CHS
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CHS
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.