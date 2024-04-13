Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Short Interest Update

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the March 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CPHRF traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,061. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.37.

Get Cipher Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.