Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Short Interest Update

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the March 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CPHRF traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,061. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.37.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
