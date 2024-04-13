CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Short Interest Update

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the March 15th total of 95,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

CloudMD Software & Services Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of DOCRF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,618. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. CloudMD Software & Services has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.16.

CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CloudMD Software & Services Inc offers healthcare services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments: Digital Health Solutions and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health, virtual medical care, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, employee and family assistance program, and absence management and occupational health.

