CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Short Interest Update

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the March 15th total of 95,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
CloudMD Software & Services Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of DOCRF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,618. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. CloudMD Software & Services has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.16.
CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile
