Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Down 63.2% in March

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the March 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:GLV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,761. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $6.02.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.0526 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 28,439 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 278,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 235,137 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 152.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 176,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 106,725 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 39,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares during the period.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

