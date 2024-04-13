Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Down 63.2% in March

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the March 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSEAMERICAN:GLV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,761. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $6.02.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.0526 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.
About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
