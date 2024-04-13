Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Short Interest Update

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,200 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the March 15th total of 228,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Cognition Therapeutics Price Performance
Cognition Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,811. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGTX. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Cognition Therapeutics
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
