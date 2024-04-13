Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Update

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 72.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the period. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

Comstock Holding Companies stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.22. 30,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,745. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $6.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $61.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comstock Holding Companies ( NASDAQ:CHCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.02 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 17.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHCI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

Further Reading

