Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands updated its FY25 guidance to $13.50-13.80 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 13.500-13.800 EPS.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 2.3 %

Constellation Brands stock traded down $6.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,629,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,122. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $221.81 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.03. The stock has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Constellation Brands

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.