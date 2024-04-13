Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Releases Earnings Results

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 29.30%. The firm had revenue of $222.79 million during the quarter.
Corus Entertainment Stock Down 20.2 %
Shares of Corus Entertainment stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 451,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.82.
About Corus Entertainment
