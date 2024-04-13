Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Releases Earnings Results

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 29.30%. The firm had revenue of $222.79 million during the quarter.

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 20.2 %

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 451,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.82.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment consists of specialty television networks, conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, a social digital agency, and a social media creator network; and provides technology and media services.

