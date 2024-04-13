COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Up 97.1% in March

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 97.1% from the March 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CICOY traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.53. 1,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,165. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.