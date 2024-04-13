Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on April 22nd

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $2.90 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $3.19.
About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.
