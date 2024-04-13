Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on April 22nd

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $2.90 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $3.19.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 118.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 27.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,338,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

