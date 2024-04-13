Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

DHY stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHY. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 448,151 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 30,361 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

Further Reading

