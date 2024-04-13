Critical Contrast: Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) and Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM)

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) and Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Lifezone Metals and Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifezone Metals N/A N/A N/A Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A 3.27% 2.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lifezone Metals and Lithium Americas (Argentina), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifezone Metals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 2 3 0 2.60

Valuation and Earnings

Lifezone Metals presently has a consensus target price of $14.17, indicating a potential upside of 86.16%. Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a consensus target price of $10.70, indicating a potential upside of 106.56%. Given Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas (Argentina) is more favorable than Lifezone Metals.

This table compares Lifezone Metals and Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifezone Metals $1.48 million N/A -$363.88 million N/A N/A Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A N/A $1.29 billion $8.01 0.65

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lifezone Metals.

Risk and Volatility

Lifezone Metals has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.2% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lithium Americas (Argentina) beats Lifezone Metals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifezone Metals

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

