Crown Oak Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 48,721 SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Crown Oak Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,917,000. SiteOne Landscape Supply makes up 4.6% of Crown Oak Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Crown Oak Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of SiteOne Landscape Supply as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 186.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total value of $1,532,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,044,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total transaction of $1,532,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,044,014.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $4.52 on Friday, hitting $169.26. 283,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,789. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $116.81 and a one year high of $188.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SITE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $170.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

