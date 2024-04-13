Crown Oak Advisors LLC Invests $5.76 Million in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Crown Oak Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,759,000. Moody’s accounts for 3.4% of Crown Oak Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.75.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $6.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $377.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $296.45 and a 12-month high of $407.62. The company has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $386.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.13.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

