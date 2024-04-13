Crown Oak Advisors LLC Makes New $7.03 Million Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Crown Oak Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up approximately 4.1% of Crown Oak Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.83. 400,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,001. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.21 and a 200 day moving average of $193.52. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.52 and a 52-week high of $210.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,603.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,483 shares of company stock worth $9,745,637. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

