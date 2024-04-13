Crown Oak Advisors LLC Takes $9.56 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Crown Oak Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,560,000. Gartner accounts for about 5.6% of Crown Oak Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IT. UBS Group upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $470.25.

Gartner Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Gartner stock traded down $9.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $465.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,776. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.60 and a twelve month high of $486.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $465.86 and a 200-day moving average of $430.82. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

