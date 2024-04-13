CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC) Short Interest Up 82.9% in March

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 82.9% from the March 15th total of 19,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
CytoMed Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ GDTC remained flat at $2.10 during trading on Friday. 868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,397. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28. CytoMed Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $9.25.
CytoMed Therapeutics Company Profile
