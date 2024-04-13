Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Short Interest Update

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS DNPLY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012. Dai Nippon Printing has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 8.56%.

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

