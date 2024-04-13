DEI (DEI) Price Reaches $0.0170 on Exchanges

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, DEI has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $126.56 million and $49.45 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.68 or 0.00123026 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008649 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, "Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

