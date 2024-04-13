Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

Deutsche Post stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,671. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.17. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $37.93 and a 1-year high of $51.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Deutsche Post Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $1.4427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is currently 40.96%.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

