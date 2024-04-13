DigiByte Price Tops $0.0116 on Major Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. In the last week, DigiByte has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $197.13 million and approximately $14.20 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,230.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $466.06 or 0.00737083 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.27 or 0.00119045 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009217 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00039446 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.12 or 0.00183643 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00038964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.26 or 0.00103217 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,947,203,216 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

