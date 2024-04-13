Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAS stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.98. The stock had a trading volume of 232,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,021. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $62.65.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

