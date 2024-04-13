dogwifhat Trading Down 35.7% This Week (WIF)

dogwifhat (WIF) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 13th. One dogwifhat token can now be purchased for $2.35 or 0.00003683 BTC on popular exchanges. dogwifhat has a total market capitalization of $2.35 billion and approximately $1.12 billion worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dogwifhat has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About dogwifhat

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,920,173 tokens. dogwifhat’s official website is dogwifcoin.org. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin.

dogwifhat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,920,172.89. The last known price of dogwifhat is 2.64641165 USD and is down -24.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $1,033,698,966.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

According to CryptoCompare, "dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,920,172.89. The last known price of dogwifhat is 2.64641165 USD and is down -24.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $1,033,698,966.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/."

