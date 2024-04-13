Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Short Interest Update

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 377,400 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the March 15th total of 256,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.9 days.
Dollarama Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DLMAF traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,811. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.34. Dollarama has a one year low of $60.02 and a one year high of $84.20.
About Dollarama
