Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Short Interest Update

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 377,400 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the March 15th total of 256,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.9 days.

Dollarama Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DLMAF traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,811. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.34. Dollarama has a one year low of $60.02 and a one year high of $84.20.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

