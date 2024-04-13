Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.0 days.

Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS DPUKY remained flat at $8.59 during midday trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Domino’s Pizza Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.162 dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

