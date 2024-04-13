Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Short Interest Update

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Dongfeng Motor Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DNFGY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.37. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $25.73.
Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile
