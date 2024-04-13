Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Short Interest Update

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Dongfeng Motor Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNFGY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.37. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of commercial, passenger, military, and energy, as well as key automotive components and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others.

