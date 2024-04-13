Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Up 81.6% in March

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,210,000 shares, an increase of 81.6% from the March 15th total of 3,970,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Dynatrace Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:DT traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,830,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,836. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.87. Dynatrace has a one year low of $40.43 and a one year high of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 69.47, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dynatrace

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,076 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $107,765.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,001.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,285,187 shares of company stock worth $751,264,421 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.