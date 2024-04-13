Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Up 87.1% in March

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 87.1% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:ETB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 45,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,761. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $14.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the second quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.