Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Up 87.1% in March

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 87.1% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:ETB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 45,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,761. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $14.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What is a Special Dividend?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.