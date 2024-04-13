Electroneum 1-Day Volume Hits $1.44 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $83.09 million and $1.44 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 33% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,969,719,255 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

