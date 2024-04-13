Electroneum Price Reaches $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $86.13 million and $1.40 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,969,734,555 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

