Element Wealth LLC Acquires 4,659 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 11.2% of Element Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $7.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $513.31. 6,513,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,905,776. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $513.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

