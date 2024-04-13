Energi (NRG) Hits Market Cap of $9.91 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 40.1% against the US dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $9.91 million and approximately $865,177.53 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00053089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00018985 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008029 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00012683 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 75,706,299 coins and its circulating supply is 75,706,213 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

