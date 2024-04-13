Energi (NRG) Price Tops $0.15

Energi (NRG) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, Energi has traded 33.7% lower against the US dollar. Energi has a market cap of $11.04 million and $15,249.31 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00049968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00018645 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007376 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012170 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000957 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 75,705,053 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

