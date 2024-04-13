EOS Trading Down 29.9% Over Last 7 Days (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. EOS has a total market cap of $809.45 million and approximately $369.99 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EOS has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000907 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001085 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001341 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,122,928,928 coins and its circulating supply is 1,122,928,927 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

