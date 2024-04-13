Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Short Interest Down 63.0% in March

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the March 15th total of 147,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Epiroc AB (publ) Trading Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:EPOKY traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $19.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,988. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $21.02.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Epiroc AB (publ) had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Epiroc AB will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

