ERC20 Hits Market Cap of $2.85 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1,830% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 94.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $29,799.90 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010564 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00014963 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,449.24 or 0.99868605 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001161 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010954 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00034855 USD and is down -98.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $19,278.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

