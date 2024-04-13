ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Short Interest Down 62.3% in March

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decrease of 62.3% from the March 15th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Performance

ESSA traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.08. 11,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.31. ESSA Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $20.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 20,766.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Stories

