Ethereum Classic Trading Down 25.9% Over Last 7 Days (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.71 billion and approximately $589.36 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $25.32 or 0.00039594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,950.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $471.25 or 0.00736898 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.48 or 0.00119598 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009140 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.13 or 0.00181589 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00038293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00102906 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,538,790 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

