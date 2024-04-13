Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Up 78.9% in March

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the March 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Fast Retailing Trading Down 5.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS FRCOY traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.98. The company had a trading volume of 21,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,813. Fast Retailing has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $32.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88.
Fast Retailing Company Profile
