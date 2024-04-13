Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Up 78.9% in March

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the March 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Fast Retailing Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FRCOY traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.98. The company had a trading volume of 21,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,813. Fast Retailing has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $32.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88.

Fast Retailing Company Profile

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands segments. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies, as well as offers shoes and other goods and items.

