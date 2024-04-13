Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FAST traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.45. 6,027,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,911,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $79.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.83. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $1,633,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,364,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $417,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $1,633,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 105,682 shares of company stock worth $7,375,853 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,513,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $195,459,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,060,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,514,000 after buying an additional 1,668,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 47.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,936 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

