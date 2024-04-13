FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FAT Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FATBP traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.37. 2,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,127. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $17.12.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.1719 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

