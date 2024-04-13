Fetch.ai (FET) Price Tops $1.89 on Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and approximately $551.70 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $1.89 or 0.00003018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00053089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00018985 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008029 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00012683 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000976 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 845,947,416 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

