Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,600 shares, a growth of 103.1% from the March 15th total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,066.0 days.

Fuji Media Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FJTNF remained flat at $13.62 during midday trading on Friday. Fuji Media has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64.

Fuji Media Company Profile

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. It operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. The Media & Content segment provides terrestrial television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

