FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 846,200 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the March 15th total of 477,200 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 544,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

FutureFuel Stock Performance

Shares of FF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 710,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37. FutureFuel has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $10.31.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The energy company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $92.01 million for the quarter.

FutureFuel Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in FutureFuel by 6.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,566,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after acquiring an additional 144,995 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,500,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 64.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 741,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 289,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in FutureFuel by 21.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 700,005 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 123,585 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Further Reading

